Analysts Set Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) Target Price at $36.50

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Free Report) (TSE:APS) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.50.

A number of research firms have recently commented on APTO. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Aptose Biosciences from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Aptose Biosciences from $12.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Aptose Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th.

Shares of Aptose Biosciences stock opened at $1.81 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.10 and a 200 day moving average of $2.64. Aptose Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.69 and a fifty-two week high of $10.13.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the first quarter worth $27,000. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc purchased a new stake in Aptose Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Aptose Biosciences by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 86,827 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 24,847 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 75.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 222,930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 95,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Aptose Biosciences by 256.6% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 61,875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 44,522 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

