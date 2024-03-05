Analysts Set Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Target Price at $659.96

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $661.42.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on COST. Northcoast Research cut shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $620.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $585.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $693.00 to $741.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st.

In related news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $662.30, for a total transaction of $927,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,220,540.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $662.30, for a total transaction of $927,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,220,540.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.21, for a total transaction of $756,393.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,529,103. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,194 shares of company stock worth $10,420,927. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 118,320.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,396,524 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,376,513,000 after acquiring an additional 7,390,278 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,628,694,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 61,693.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,105,124 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,049,630,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100,099 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 846.8% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,535,938 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $143,580,000 after acquiring an additional 2,268,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,634,627 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,941,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,174 shares during the last quarter. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of COST stock opened at $759.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $336.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.75, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $699.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $619.82. Costco Wholesale has a one year low of $466.80 and a one year high of $764.74.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $57.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.79 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale will post 15.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 27.81%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

