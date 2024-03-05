Analysts Set Edison International (NYSE:EIX) PT at $73.60

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $73.60.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 24th. Guggenheim raised shares of Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Edison International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Edison International from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Edison International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in Edison International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Edison International during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Edison International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in Edison International by 117.4% in the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Edison International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EIX opened at $67.46 on Thursday. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $58.82 and a fifty-two week high of $74.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $25.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.96.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 8.35%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also owns solar, hydro, and natural gas electric generating facilities.

