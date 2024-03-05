Analysts Set PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Price Target at $51.33

Shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the three brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.33.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James downgraded PotlatchDeltic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on PotlatchDeltic from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st.

Get PotlatchDeltic alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on PCH

PotlatchDeltic Stock Up 3.6 %

PotlatchDeltic Announces Dividend

PCH opened at $47.42 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.36 and a 200-day moving average of $46.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.59 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. PotlatchDeltic has a 1-year low of $41.31 and a 1-year high of $54.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is 233.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PotlatchDeltic news, VP Michele Tyler sold 3,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total transaction of $179,115.52. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,438,340.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Michele Tyler sold 3,968 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total transaction of $179,115.52. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 31,864 shares in the company, valued at $1,438,340.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric J. Cremers sold 17,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.13, for a total transaction of $793,881.83. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 241,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,881,339.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,124 shares of company stock worth $1,043,626 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,820,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $485,110,000 after buying an additional 1,497,553 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,962,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $472,566,000 after purchasing an additional 258,490 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in PotlatchDeltic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,557,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 3.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,740,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,656,000 after purchasing an additional 87,408 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 2.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,148,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,551,000 after purchasing an additional 55,489 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

PotlatchDeltic Company Profile

(Get Free Report

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PotlatchDeltic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PotlatchDeltic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.