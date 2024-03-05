Analysts Set Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Price Target at $56.20

Shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.20.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Rapid7 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Rapid7 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $53.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Rapid7 from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ RPD opened at $58.81 on Thursday. Rapid7 has a 52-week low of $37.29 and a 52-week high of $61.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.53.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.27. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 1.36% and a negative net margin of 19.19%. The company had revenue of $205.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.52 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Rapid7 will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 17,000 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total value of $912,560.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 224,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,026,359.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 68,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after buying an additional 22,100 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Rapid7 by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 100,806 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,615,000 after acquiring an additional 29,543 shares during the period. Alamar Capital Management LLC grew its position in Rapid7 by 23.5% in the second quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 66,596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,015,000 after acquiring an additional 12,691 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Rapid7 in the third quarter worth $1,066,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 82.9% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 22,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 10,190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cybersecurity risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a cloud risk and compliance management platform; InsightVM helps organizations to discover and remediate vulnerability risk across their network; InsightAppSec that provides dynamic application security testing; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution.

