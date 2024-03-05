Analysts Set Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) Price Target at $14.00

Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Sutro Biopharma in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Friday, January 5th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Sutro Biopharma from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th.

Get Sutro Biopharma alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sutro Biopharma

Sutro Biopharma Trading Down 3.2 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

NASDAQ:STRO opened at $4.79 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.82. Sutro Biopharma has a twelve month low of $2.01 and a twelve month high of $6.11.

In other news, insider Nicki Vasquez sold 12,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $60,925.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,015. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Sutro Biopharma

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 14,125.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 8,758 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 331.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 4,372 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Sutro Biopharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 342.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 11,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sutro Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.40% of the company’s stock.

Sutro Biopharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company. It develops site-specific and novel-format antibody drug conjugates (ADC) that enables its proprietary integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF and XpressCF+. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an ADC directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma that is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sutro Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sutro Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.