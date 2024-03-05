Analysts Set Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) Target Price at $41.57

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.57.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VCTR shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Victory Capital from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Victory Capital in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Victory Capital by 426.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 589,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,310,000 after purchasing an additional 477,798 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Victory Capital by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 118.7% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 48,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 26,278 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 27,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 71.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 26,688 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

VCTR opened at $38.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.43. Victory Capital has a 52 week low of $27.73 and a 52 week high of $39.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $205.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.20 million. Victory Capital had a net margin of 25.96% and a return on equity of 28.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Victory Capital will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a $0.335 dividend. This is a boost from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.89%.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company in the United States and internationally. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, fund distribution, and other management services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

