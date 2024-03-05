Analysts Set Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) PT at $122.17

Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $122.17.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WHR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $120.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on WHR

Whirlpool Stock Performance

Shares of Whirlpool stock opened at $106.55 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Whirlpool has a fifty-two week low of $98.40 and a fifty-two week high of $160.62. The firm has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.47.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 38.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Whirlpool will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Whirlpool Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.37%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Whirlpool

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WHR. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Whirlpool by 14.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Whirlpool by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,768,000 after acquiring an additional 2,599 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Whirlpool by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Whirlpool by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 11,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in Whirlpool by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

About Whirlpool

(Get Free Report

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.