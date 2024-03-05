Analysts Set Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF) Price Target at $26.11

Shares of Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.89.

XPOF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target (down previously from $21.00) on shares of Xponential Fitness in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Xponential Fitness from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Xponential Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Xponential Fitness from $40.00 to $31.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Xponential Fitness from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday.

Xponential Fitness Trading Down 7.9 %

XPOF opened at $12.94 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $614.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.84, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.35 and its 200 day moving average is $14.00. Xponential Fitness has a 12-month low of $8.30 and a 12-month high of $33.58.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). Xponential Fitness had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a negative return on equity of 16.11%. The firm had revenue of $90.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. Xponential Fitness’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Xponential Fitness will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Xponential Fitness news, CFO John P. Meloun sold 6,160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total transaction of $62,154.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 245,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,472,080.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, President Sarah Luna sold 5,399 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $54,043.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 265,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,655,122.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John P. Meloun sold 6,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total transaction of $62,154.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 245,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,472,080.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,632 shares of company stock valued at $356,848. 47.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xponential Fitness

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XPOF. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Xponential Fitness by 133.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Xponential Fitness during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Xponential Fitness by 50.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Xponential Fitness during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Xponential Fitness during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 52.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Xponential Fitness

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in North America. It offers pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running, functional training, and yoga services under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

