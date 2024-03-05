Analyzing Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) & SMC Entertainment (OTCMKTS:SMCE)

SMC Entertainment (OTCMKTS:SMCE – Get Free Report) and Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

16.1% of Bilibili shares are held by institutional investors. 22.2% of Bilibili shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get SMC Entertainment alerts:

Profitability

This table compares SMC Entertainment and Bilibili’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SMC Entertainment N/A N/A N/A Bilibili -22.44% -32.20% -13.48%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SMC Entertainment 0 0 0 0 N/A Bilibili 2 5 2 0 2.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for SMC Entertainment and Bilibili, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Bilibili has a consensus target price of $16.53, suggesting a potential upside of 59.43%. Given Bilibili’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Bilibili is more favorable than SMC Entertainment.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SMC Entertainment and Bilibili’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SMC Entertainment N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Bilibili $3.18 billion 1.35 -$1.09 billion ($1.75) -5.93

SMC Entertainment has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Bilibili.

Volatility & Risk

SMC Entertainment has a beta of 0.06, meaning that its stock price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bilibili has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Bilibili beats SMC Entertainment on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SMC Entertainment

(Get Free Report)

SMC Entertainment, Inc., an early stage developmental company focuses on the development of fintech technology in the United States. It intends to provide fintech-disruption business products and services. The company was formerly known as SMC Recordings, Inc. and changed its name to SMC Entertainment, Inc. in May 2011. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

About Bilibili

(Get Free Report)

Bilibili Inc. provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, live broadcasting, and story mode. Bilibili Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for SMC Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMC Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.