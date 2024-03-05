Analyzing Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) and Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS)

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Free Report) and Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Tactile Systems Technology has a beta of 1.18, indicating that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alpha Tau Medical has a beta of 0.71, indicating that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

86.0% of Tactile Systems Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.5% of Alpha Tau Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 3.5% of Tactile Systems Technology shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 39.5% of Alpha Tau Medical shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tactile Systems Technology 0 0 2 0 3.00 Alpha Tau Medical 0 0 4 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Tactile Systems Technology and Alpha Tau Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Tactile Systems Technology presently has a consensus price target of $29.33, indicating a potential upside of 95.30%. Alpha Tau Medical has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 310.96%. Given Alpha Tau Medical’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Alpha Tau Medical is more favorable than Tactile Systems Technology.

Profitability

This table compares Tactile Systems Technology and Alpha Tau Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tactile Systems Technology 10.39% 17.08% 10.50% Alpha Tau Medical N/A -26.02% -22.18%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Tactile Systems Technology and Alpha Tau Medical’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tactile Systems Technology $274.42 million 1.29 $28.51 million $1.20 12.54 Alpha Tau Medical N/A N/A -$33.76 million ($0.35) -8.34

Tactile Systems Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Alpha Tau Medical. Alpha Tau Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tactile Systems Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Tactile Systems Technology beats Alpha Tau Medical on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tactile Systems Technology

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc., a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of underserved chronic diseases in the United States. It offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; Entre System, a portable pneumatic compression device for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers; Kylee, a mobile application to help patients learn about lymphedema, track their symptoms, treatment, and share their progress with their doctor; and AffloVest, a portable high frequency chest wall oscillation vest for the treatment of retained pulmonary secretions, such as bronchiectasis, cystic fibrosis, and various neuromuscular disorders. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

About Alpha Tau Medical

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd., a clinical-stage oncology therapeutics company, engages in research, development, and commercialization of diffusing alpha-emitters radiation therapy (Alpha DaRT) for the treatment of solid cancer In Israel and the United States. Its Alpha-DaRT technology used in clinical trials for skin, oral, pancreatic, prostate, and breast cancers; and preclinical studies for brain, hepatic cell carcinoma, glioblastoma multiforme, lung cancer, and others. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

