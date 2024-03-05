Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:ANGPY) Announces Dividend of $0.06

Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:ANGPY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, March 4th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.0573 per share on Friday, April 12th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.
Anglo American Platinum Stock Performance
Shares of ANGPY traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.26. 57,060 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,073. Anglo American Platinum has a 12 month low of $5.06 and a 12 month high of $10.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.58.
Anglo American Platinum Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Anglo American Platinum
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Lemonade Stock: Unusual Call Volume Highlights Sweet Trade
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Is UnitedHealth Group Stock a Strong Buy or a Falling Knife?
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Cathie Wood Likes UiPath Stock Over NVDA, Should You?
Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Platinum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American Platinum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.