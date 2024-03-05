Ankr (ANKR) Hits Market Cap of $395.13 Million

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. One Ankr token can now be bought for about $0.0395 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular exchanges. Ankr has a total market cap of $395.13 million and approximately $71.69 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ankr has traded 15.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ankr alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00004048 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.54 or 0.00016175 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.39 or 0.00023609 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001309 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $65,268.18 or 1.00137693 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000061 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $100.29 or 0.00153868 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00007994 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Ankr Token Profile

Ankr (CRYPTO:ANKR) is a token. Its genesis date was July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ankr is www.ankr.com/blog. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ankr’s official website is www.ankr.com.

Ankr Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Ankr is 0.04060028 USD and is down -0.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 278 active market(s) with $69,732,660.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ankr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ankr using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ankr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ankr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.