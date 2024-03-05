Anthony J. Brewer Sells 1,550,000 Shares of Likewise Group Plc (LON:LIKE) Stock

Likewise Group Plc (LON:LIKE – Get Free Report) insider Anthony J. Brewer sold 1,550,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 18 ($0.23), for a total value of £279,000 ($354,105.85).
Likewise Group Trading Down 6.8 %
Likewise Group stock traded down GBX 1.33 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 18.17 ($0.23). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 467,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,052. Likewise Group Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 14 ($0.18) and a 1 year high of GBX 28 ($0.36). The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.94. The firm has a market capitalization of £44.33 million, a PE ratio of -1,900.00 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 20.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 18.72.
About Likewise Group
