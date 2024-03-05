Anthony J. Brewer Sells 1,550,000 Shares of Likewise Group Plc (LON:LIKE) Stock

Likewise Group Plc (LON:LIKE – Get Free Report) insider Anthony J. Brewer sold 1,550,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 18 ($0.23), for a total value of £279,000 ($354,105.85).

Likewise Group Trading Down 6.8 %

Likewise Group stock traded down GBX 1.33 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 18.17 ($0.23). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 467,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,052. Likewise Group Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 14 ($0.18) and a 1 year high of GBX 28 ($0.36). The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.94. The firm has a market capitalization of £44.33 million, a PE ratio of -1,900.00 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 20.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 18.72.

About Likewise Group

Likewise Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes floorcoverings and matting products for domestic and commercial floorcovering markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers residential flooring products, such as carpet, vinyl, laminate, LVT, and artificial grass products, as well as underlays and accessories.

