APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Holdings Reduced by EJF Capital LLC

EJF Capital LLC decreased its position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC’s holdings in APA were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of APA in the first quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in APA by 3,173.6% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 17,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 16,566 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in APA during the first quarter worth approximately $145,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in APA during the first quarter worth approximately $328,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in APA by 2.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,362,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,324,000 after buying an additional 29,907 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:APA traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.62. The stock had a trading volume of 3,185,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,171,729. APA Co. has a 1-year low of $29.47 and a 1-year high of $46.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 3.27.

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. APA had a net margin of 34.95% and a return on equity of 62.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that APA Co. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 19th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. APA’s dividend payout ratio is 10.78%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on APA. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of APA from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $37.00 price target (down previously from $43.00) on shares of APA in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of APA from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of APA from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Johnson Rice downgraded shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.17.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

