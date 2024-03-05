Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) CEO Sells $16,027,500.00 in Stock

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) CEO Cedric Francois sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total transaction of $16,027,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 313,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,108,870.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Cedric Francois also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 12th, Cedric Francois sold 3,962 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.77, for a total transaction of $268,504.74.

On Monday, January 29th, Cedric Francois sold 2,843 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.14, for a total transaction of $182,350.02.

On Monday, January 22nd, Cedric Francois sold 13,431 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $873,015.00.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Cedric Francois sold 7,851 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.81, for a total transaction of $524,525.31.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $2.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,319,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,708,799. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.72. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.83 and a 1-year high of $94.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of -13.77 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 3.10.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:APLS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 133.34% and a negative return on equity of 178.60%. The firm had revenue of $146.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.50) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 545.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $67.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.07.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 315,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,029,000 after purchasing an additional 17,287 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $820,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 391.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 41,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 16,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 77,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,951,000 after purchasing an additional 3,835 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy (GA).

