APi Group (NYSE:APG) Price Target Raised to $48.00 at UBS Group

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by research analysts at UBS Group from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 25.89% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on APG. Citigroup upped their price target on APi Group from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet lowered APi Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on APi Group from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

APi Group stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 208,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,559,395. APi Group has a fifty-two week low of $20.05 and a fifty-two week high of $38.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.99.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. APi Group had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 2.21%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. APi Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that APi Group will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kevin Krumm sold 5,585 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.72, for a total value of $199,496.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,909.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in APi Group by 4.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 207,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,360,000 after acquiring an additional 8,460 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in APi Group by 8.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in APi Group by 1,075.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 2,666 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in APi Group by 24.1% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 16,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 3,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in APi Group by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 107,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 39,118 shares in the last quarter. 83.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, the Asian-Pacific, and other countries. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, and inspection and service of these integrated systems.

