Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Wedbush

Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by research analysts at Wedbush in a report released on Tuesday, RTT News reports. They presently have a $87.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $40.00. Wedbush’s price target suggests a potential upside of 45.27% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Apogee Therapeutics from $29.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Apogee Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.17.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apogee Therapeutics by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Apogee Therapeutics by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Apogee Therapeutics by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 51,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Apogee Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Apogee Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $68,000. 32.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Apogee Therapeutics, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a biotechnology company that develops biologics for the treatment of atopic dermatitis (AD), chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and related inflammatory and immunology indications. The company primarily develops APG777, a subcutaneous (SQ) extended half-life monoclonal antibody (mAb) for AD; and APG808, an SQ extended half-life mAb for COPD.
