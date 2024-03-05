Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Wedbush

Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by research analysts at Wedbush in a report released on Tuesday, RTT News reports. They presently have a $87.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $40.00. Wedbush’s price target suggests a potential upside of 45.27% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Apogee Therapeutics from $29.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Apogee Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.17.

Get Apogee Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on APGE

Apogee Therapeutics Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

APGE traded up $18.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.89. 3,859,785 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 442,362. Apogee Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $14.19 and a 1 year high of $65.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.18.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apogee Therapeutics by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Apogee Therapeutics by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Apogee Therapeutics by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 51,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Apogee Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Apogee Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $68,000. 32.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Apogee Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a biotechnology company that develops biologics for the treatment of atopic dermatitis (AD), chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and related inflammatory and immunology indications. The company primarily develops APG777, a subcutaneous (SQ) extended half-life monoclonal antibody (mAb) for AD; and APG808, an SQ extended half-life mAb for COPD.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Apogee Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apogee Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.