Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) Shares Bought by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) by 1,079.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 24,720 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $4,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AIT. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 963.2% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th.

Applied Industrial Technologies Stock Down 1.1 %

AIT traded down $2.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $184.26. 204,303 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 203,582. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.24 and a 1-year high of $194.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $178.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.10. The stock has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 24.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Industrial Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. This is an increase from Applied Industrial Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is 15.53%.

Insider Transactions at Applied Industrial Technologies

In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, VP Warren E. Hoffner III sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.34, for a total transaction of $364,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 57,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,421,642.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

