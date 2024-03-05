Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) Shares Sold by Shelton Capital Management

Shelton Capital Management cut its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) by 10.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,381,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 963.2% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 92.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th.

Applied Industrial Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE AIT traded down $0.75 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $185.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,131. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $178.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.10. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.24 and a twelve month high of $194.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.74. The firm has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 1.08.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 24.59% and a net margin of 8.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 9.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Industrial Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. This is an increase from Applied Industrial Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Warren E. Hoffner III sold 2,000 shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.34, for a total value of $364,680.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 57,155 shares in the company, valued at $10,421,642.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

