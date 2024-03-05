AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) CEO Stephan B. Tanda Sells 32,000 Shares

AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) CEO Stephan B. Tanda sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.67, for a total transaction of $4,533,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,528,930.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

AptarGroup Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ATR traded up $0.56 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $142.52. The stock had a trading volume of 190,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,509. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of 33.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.59. AptarGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $109.95 and a one year high of $143.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $131.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.05.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. AptarGroup had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The firm had revenue of $838.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $842.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AptarGroup Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.59%.

Separately, Robert W. Baird upgraded AptarGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AptarGroup

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in AptarGroup by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 6.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 9.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,539,000 after acquiring an additional 3,125 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in AptarGroup by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 122,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,429,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

