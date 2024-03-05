AQR Capital Management LLC Acquires 55,579 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 51.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,667 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,579 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Workday worth $34,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Workday by 705.5% during the second quarter. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. now owns 36,005 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,133,000 after acquiring an additional 31,535 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 102.8% in the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 726 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Workday in the third quarter worth about $345,000. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 21.1% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 28,304 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,081,000 after purchasing an additional 4,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 4,270.5% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 69,273 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,301,000 after purchasing an additional 67,688 shares during the last quarter. 68.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Workday alerts:

Workday Price Performance

Shares of WDAY stock traded down $4.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $268.33. 384,434 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,762,582. The company has a market cap of $70.57 billion, a PE ratio of 52.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.33. Workday, Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.06 and a 52-week high of $311.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $288.81 and a 200 day moving average of $255.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Workday

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The software maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Workday had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 5.22%. Workday’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 108,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.88, for a total transaction of $29,995,241.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,124,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,213,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 3,121 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.79, for a total transaction of $916,918.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 165,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,749,162.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 108,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.88, for a total transaction of $29,995,241.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,124,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,213,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 389,077 shares of company stock worth $106,854,095. Insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research note on Monday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Workday from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Workday from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Workday from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Workday from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $293.61.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on WDAY

About Workday

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.