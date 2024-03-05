AQR Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,781,449 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 173,778 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.70% of Organon & Co. worth $30,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. grew its stake in Organon & Co. by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. now owns 62,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Organon & Co. by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its stake in Organon & Co. by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 9,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its stake in Organon & Co. by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 16,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Organon & Co. by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 13,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. 77.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OGN stock traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $17.46. 125,692 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,200,130. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 4.35, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.81. Organon & Co. has a twelve month low of $10.84 and a twelve month high of $24.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.41%. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.00%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OGN. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Organon & Co. from $32.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Organon & Co. from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

In related news, insider Kirke Weaver acquired 2,720 shares of Organon & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.36 per share, for a total transaction of $49,939.20. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 15,181 shares in the company, valued at $278,723.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Organon & Co develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies and medical devices within women's health in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive; Nuvaring, a monthly vaginal contraceptive ring; Cerazette, a daily pill used to prevent pregnancy; Marvelon, progestin and estrogen used as daily pills to prevent pregnancy; Follistim AQ, used to promote the development of multiple ovarian follicles in assisted reproduction technology procedures; Elonva, an ovarian follicle stimulant; Ganirelix Acetate Injection, an injectable antagonist; and Jada, for abnormal postpartum uterine bleeding or hemorrhage.

