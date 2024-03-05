AQR Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 799,133 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,915 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $36,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,022,597 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $766,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758,945 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Murphy Oil during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,711,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 327.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,137,590 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $42,068,000 after buying an additional 871,738 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,445,092 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $93,647,000 after buying an additional 866,665 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 126.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,468,759 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $56,253,000 after buying an additional 820,403 shares during the period. 79.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MUR shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Murphy Oil from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Murphy Oil from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Murphy Oil in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Murphy Oil from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Murphy Oil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Murphy Oil news, CEO Roger W. Jenkins sold 110,000 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total value of $4,442,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,035,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,811,324.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Louis W. Utsch sold 30,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.94, for a total value of $1,208,584.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $379,589.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Roger W. Jenkins sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total value of $4,442,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,035,190 shares in the company, valued at $41,811,324.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Stock Up 0.6 %

MUR stock traded up $0.25 on Tuesday, reaching $39.04. 32,584 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,913,615. Murphy Oil Co. has a one year low of $32.80 and a one year high of $48.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 2.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.70.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $844.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $852.24 million. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil Co. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Murphy Oil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.44%.

Murphy Oil Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

Featured Articles

