AQR Capital Management LLC Buys 110,173 Shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Free Report) by 35.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 420,537 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,173 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $29,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Carter’s by 17,623.0% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 450,695 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $41,459,000 after acquiring an additional 448,152 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carter’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,588,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carter’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,217,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Carter’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $22,564,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Carter’s by 1,177.9% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 295,810 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $21,274,000 after purchasing an additional 272,662 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on CRI shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Carter’s from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Carter’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Carter’s from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Carter’s from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.75.

Insider Transactions at Carter’s

In other news, EVP Julie D’emilio sold 3,400 shares of Carter’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $246,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,101,767.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Carter’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CRI traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.57. 48,135 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 663,487. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.28. Carter’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.65 and a twelve month high of $87.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The textile maker reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.24. Carter’s had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 28.79%. The firm had revenue of $858.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $867.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Carter’s, Inc. will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carter’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Carter’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Carter’s’s payout ratio is currently 47.85%.

About Carter’s

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Little Planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S.

