AQR Capital Management LLC Buys 144,580 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 39.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 514,848 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 144,580 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.21% of SS&C Technologies worth $27,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in SS&C Technologies by 136.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 477 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 364.3% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 82.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SS&C Technologies Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ SSNC traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $63.12. 46,624 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 897,387. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.60 and its 200-day moving average is $57.08. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.61 and a twelve month high of $64.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.43.

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 40.34%.

SSNC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group boosted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised SS&C Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.30.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions comprising portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions consisting of claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

