AQR Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 398,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 69,770 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.13% of WEC Energy Group worth $32,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 3.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,008,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $616,906,000 after buying an additional 203,181 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in WEC Energy Group by 3.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,495,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $442,697,000 after purchasing an additional 158,652 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in WEC Energy Group by 17.0% in the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,316,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $469,157,000 after purchasing an additional 772,372 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in WEC Energy Group by 3.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,216,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $339,620,000 after purchasing an additional 155,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in WEC Energy Group by 3.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,998,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $352,831,000 after purchasing an additional 131,280 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at WEC Energy Group

In related news, CEO Scott J. Lauber sold 2,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.89, for a total value of $223,258.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,402,131.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other WEC Energy Group news, CEO Scott J. Lauber sold 2,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.89, for a total transaction of $223,258.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,125 shares in the company, valued at $3,402,131.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Gale E. Klappa sold 37,180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.69, for a total transaction of $2,925,694.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 274,782 shares in the company, valued at $21,622,595.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WEC traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.46. 80,423 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,404,962. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.13 and a 12 month high of $99.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.15.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 14.98%. WEC Energy Group’s revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a $0.835 dividend. This is an increase from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on WEC shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com cut WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $78.00 target price (down from $84.00) on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on WEC Energy Group from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.17.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

