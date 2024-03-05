AQR Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,442,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 147,480 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.83% of Huntsman worth $35,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HUN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,441,732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $367,766,000 after acquiring an additional 215,413 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Huntsman by 1.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,606,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $259,578,000 after buying an additional 105,691 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Huntsman by 2.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,379,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $204,455,000 after purchasing an additional 183,734 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Huntsman by 2.4% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,463,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $157,717,000 after purchasing an additional 152,667 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Huntsman by 0.5% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,719,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $154,540,000 after purchasing an additional 28,931 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntsman alerts:

Huntsman Price Performance

HUN traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.93. 60,103 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,962,639. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 48.77 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.74. Huntsman Co. has a 1-year low of $22.14 and a 1-year high of $30.40.

Huntsman Increases Dividend

Huntsman ( NYSE:HUN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.07). Huntsman had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 1.92%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. Huntsman’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Huntsman Co. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. This is an increase from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 179.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HUN shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Huntsman from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Huntsman from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Huntsman from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Monday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.40.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Huntsman

About Huntsman

(Free Report)

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane; and aniline, benzene, nitrobenzene and other co-products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.