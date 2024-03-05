AQR Capital Management LLC Has $27.48 Million Stock Position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) by 207.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 661,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 446,489 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.50% of Comerica worth $27,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMA. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its position in Comerica by 42.8% in the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Comerica in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Comerica by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus cut shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Comerica in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. DA Davidson lowered Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $63.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Comerica from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) lifted their target price on Comerica from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.02.

Insider Buying and Selling at Comerica

In other Comerica news, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 3,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total transaction of $160,013.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,460 shares in the company, valued at $920,840.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 1,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total transaction of $88,298.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,276.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 3,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total transaction of $160,013.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $920,840.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Stock Up 3.5 %

NYSE CMA traded up $1.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $51.60. 285,052 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,039,078. Comerica Incorporated has a twelve month low of $28.40 and a twelve month high of $69.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.76 and its 200-day moving average is $47.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.08. Comerica had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 19.41%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Comerica Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.50%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.10%.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services, as well as payment and card services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Featured Articles

