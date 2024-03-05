AQR Capital Management LLC Has $34.40 Million Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 77,377 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 44,904 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $34,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in URI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in United Rentals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $586,415,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 104,089.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,341,964 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $476,961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340,676 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,309,103 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,028,402,000 after buying an additional 358,743 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 672,534 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $238,890,000 after buying an additional 221,613 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 566,892 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $252,477,000 after buying an additional 207,095 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Rentals

In other United Rentals news, CFO William E. Grace sold 775 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $655.62, for a total transaction of $508,105.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,145,485.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Stock Performance

URI traded down $7.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $704.55. The stock had a trading volume of 46,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,153. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $615.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $516.78. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $325.15 and a 1 year high of $732.37. The stock has a market cap of $47.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $11.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.85 by $0.41. United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.80% and a net margin of 16.91%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 42.98 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 24th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

United Rentals Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. This is a positive change from United Rentals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on URI shares. KeyCorp downgraded shares of United Rentals from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $510.00 to $718.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $575.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on United Rentals from $494.00 to $591.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $556.43.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

