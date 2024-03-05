AQR Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Free Report) by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 341,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 124,763 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.92% of Insperity worth $33,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSP. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Insperity by 15.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,727,000 after acquiring an additional 3,589 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Insperity by 20.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Insperity by 2.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 103,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,434,000 after buying an additional 2,942 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Insperity by 10.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Insperity by 9.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the period. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Insperity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Insperity from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Insperity has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.00.

Shares of NYSE:NSP traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $98.64. 3,677 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 309,335. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $109.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95. Insperity, Inc. has a one year low of $90.80 and a one year high of $131.09.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.08. Insperity had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 153.34%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Insperity, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. Insperity’s payout ratio is currently 51.12%.

In other Insperity news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total value of $587,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 84,643 shares in the company, valued at $9,945,552.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses primarily in the United States. It offers its HR services through its workforce optimization and workforce synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

