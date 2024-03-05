AQR Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Free Report) by 43.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,766,610 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 531,173 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 1.44% of Xerox worth $27,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XRX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Xerox by 20.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 560,997 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $11,315,000 after purchasing an additional 94,090 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Xerox during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $604,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Xerox by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,887 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 3,654 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Xerox by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,232 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Xerox by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,121 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. 83.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Xerox alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XRX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Xerox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Xerox from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th.

Xerox Price Performance

NYSE XRX traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.10. 139,312 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,901,435. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.30 and a beta of 1.57. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $12.06 and a 12-month high of $19.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Xerox had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 0.01%. Xerox’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Xerox Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -500.00%.

About Xerox

(Free Report)

Xerox Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a workplace technology company that integrates hardware, services, and software for enterprises in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Print and Other; and FITTLE.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xerox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xerox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.