AQR Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 112.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 216,908 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,901 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $28,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PPG. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 84.9% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 220 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in PPG Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in PPG Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in PPG Industries in the second quarter worth about $30,000. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PPG. Vertical Research raised shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Barclays cut shares of PPG Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $163.00 to $149.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Friday, January 19th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on PPG Industries from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic downgraded PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.20.

Insider Activity at PPG Industries

In related news, CFO Vincent J. Morales sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total transaction of $479,196.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,008,192.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Stock Down 0.1 %

PPG stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $139.14. The company had a trading volume of 115,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,736,816. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.32 and a 1 year high of $152.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $32.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.07, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $143.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.81.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.04. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 23.51%. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is presently 48.69%.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Featured Articles

