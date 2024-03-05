AQR Capital Management LLC Purchases 40,113 Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Free Report) by 17.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 270,129 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,113 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $27,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,540,000. Long Pond Capital LP increased its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 73.7% during the second quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 687,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,339,000 after purchasing an additional 291,588 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 31.2% during the third quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 599,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,307,000 after purchasing an additional 142,349 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 25.0% during the third quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 686,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,063,000 after buying an additional 137,236 shares during the period. Finally, New South Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 113.4% during the third quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 246,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,785,000 after buying an additional 130,872 shares during the period. 83.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $149.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.67.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,874. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.78 and a fifty-two week high of $157.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 1.84.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 5.37%. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.64%.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related businesses, products, and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

