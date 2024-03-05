AQR Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 803,900 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 360,013 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $28,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Frontier Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Intel by 0.5% during the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,894 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intel by 5.4% during the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its position in Intel by 28.1% during the third quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its position in Intel by 1.4% during the third quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 20,786 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis R M Inc. lifted its position in Intel by 1.0% during the second quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 29,965 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intel stock traded down $1.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $43.89. The stock had a trading volume of 11,768,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,804,984. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.61 and its 200 day moving average is $41.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $25.45 and a twelve month high of $51.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.57 billion, a PE ratio of 116.95, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.00.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $15.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.16 billion. Intel had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 1.64%. Intel’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.21%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on INTC. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Intel from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.48.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,693.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,693.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.36 per share, with a total value of $130,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,676. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

