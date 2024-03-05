Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX) Given New $87.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by research analysts at Truist Financial from $57.00 to $87.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 25.74% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Arcellx to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Arcellx from $63.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Arcellx from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Arcellx from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Arcellx from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.23.

ACLX traded up $1.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,410. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.97. Arcellx has a 12 month low of $26.32 and a 12 month high of $70.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.14 and a beta of 0.02.

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.95. The company had revenue of $63.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.07 million. Arcellx had a negative return on equity of 20.96% and a negative net margin of 64.08%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.76) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arcellx will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michelle Gilson sold 8,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total value of $470,568.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $901,453.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Christopher Heery sold 3,456 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.29, for a total transaction of $215,274.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,302,113.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michelle Gilson sold 8,514 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total value of $470,568.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $901,453.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,535 shares of company stock valued at $1,297,037 over the last 90 days. 5.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Arcellx during the first quarter worth $60,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Arcellx during the first quarter worth $332,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Arcellx during the first quarter worth $26,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Arcellx during the first quarter worth $7,012,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Arcellx during the first quarter worth $6,151,000.

Arcellx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is CART-ddBCMA, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM).

