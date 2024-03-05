Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $94.46.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Arch Capital Group from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Arch Capital Group from $101.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 10th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 102,631 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,622,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $829,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

ACGL stock opened at $87.14 on Tuesday. Arch Capital Group has a 12-month low of $62.10 and a 12-month high of $90.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $81.24 and its 200 day moving average is $80.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $32.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.57.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 21.94% and a net margin of 32.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

