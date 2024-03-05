Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $94.46.

Shares of Arch Capital Group stock opened at $87.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.57. Arch Capital Group has a 1-year low of $62.10 and a 1-year high of $90.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 32.59% and a return on equity of 21.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Arch Capital Group will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group during the first quarter worth $866,650,000. Davis Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 441.7% in the fourth quarter. Davis Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,500,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $482,755,000 after buying an additional 5,300,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $309,496,000. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $185,990,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 116.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,585,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $225,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927,830 shares in the last quarter. 87.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

