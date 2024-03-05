Arch Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ARTH) & 3M (NYSE:MMM) Critical Contrast

Arch Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ARTH – Get Free Report) and 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.0% of Arch Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.2% of 3M shares are held by institutional investors. 4.5% of Arch Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of 3M shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Arch Therapeutics has a beta of 3.57, suggesting that its stock price is 257% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 3M has a beta of 1, suggesting that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arch Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A 3M 1 9 0 0 1.90

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Arch Therapeutics and 3M, as provided by MarketBeat.

3M has a consensus price target of $106.00, indicating a potential upside of 15.92%. Given 3M’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe 3M is more favorable than Arch Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Arch Therapeutics and 3M’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arch Therapeutics -6,809.45% N/A -386.74% 3M -21.40% 62.45% 10.45%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Arch Therapeutics and 3M’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arch Therapeutics $80,000.00 83.04 -$6.98 million N/A N/A 3M $32.68 billion 1.55 -$7.00 billion ($12.63) -7.24

Arch Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than 3M.

About Arch Therapeutics

Arch Therapeutics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops and markets products based on its AC5 self-assembling technology platform to stop bleeding and control leaking, as well as manages wounds during surgery, trauma, and interventional care or from disease. Its flagship products include AC5 advanced wound system and AC5 topical hemostat, which are intended for skin applications, such as management of complicated chronic wounds or acute surgical wounds. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Framingham, Massachusetts.

About 3M

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles. The Transportation and Electronics segment provides ceramic solutions; attachment/bonding products, films, sound, and temperature management for transportation vehicles; premium large format graphic films for advertising and fleet signage; light management films and electronics assembly solutions; packaging and interconnection solutions; semiconductor production materials; data centers solutions; and reflective signage for highway, and vehicle safety. The Healthcare segment offers health care procedure coding and reimbursement software; skin, wound care, and infection prevention products and solutions; dentistry and orthodontia solutions; and filtration and purification systems. The Consumer segment provides consumer bandages, braces, supports, and consumer respirators; home cleaning products; retail abrasives, paint accessories, car care DIY products, picture hanging, and consumer air quality solutions; and stationery products. It offers its products through e-commerce and traditional wholesalers, retailers, jobbers, distributors, and dealers. 3M Company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Saint Paul, Minnesota.

