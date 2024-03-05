Arecor Therapeutics (LON:AREC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $130.00

Arecor Therapeutics plc (LON:AREC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 130 ($1.65) and last traded at GBX 138 ($1.75), with a volume of 39724 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 133.50 ($1.69).

Arecor Therapeutics Trading Up 3.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 6.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 163.04 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 179.65. The firm has a market capitalization of £42.27 million, a P/E ratio of -430.65 and a beta of -0.19.

Arecor Therapeutics Company Profile

Arecor Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products in diabetes and other indications. The company through its proprietary formulation technology platform, Arestat, developing a portfolio of proprietary products in diabetes and other indications, as well as working with pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to deliver enhanced reformulations of therapeutic products.

