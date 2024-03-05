ArriVent BioPharma, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:AVBP) Quiet Period To End Tomorrow

ArriVent BioPharma’s (NASDAQ:AVBP – Get Free Report) quiet period will expire on Wednesday, March 6th. ArriVent BioPharma had issued 9,722,222 shares in its public offering on January 26th. The total size of the offering was $174,999,996 based on an initial share price of $18.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AVBP. Citigroup began coverage on shares of ArriVent BioPharma in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of ArriVent BioPharma in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of ArriVent BioPharma in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of AVBP stock opened at $22.75 on Tuesday. ArriVent BioPharma has a 52 week low of $18.37 and a 52 week high of $25.95.

In other ArriVent BioPharma news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc bought 444,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,999,992.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,513,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,245,952. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc purchased 444,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,999,992.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,513,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,245,952. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Hillhouse Investment Managemen bought 555,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,990.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,484,672 shares in the company, valued at $80,724,096. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

ArriVent BioPharma, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that engages in the identification, development, and commercialization of medicines for the unmet medical needs of patients with cancers. It also engages in the development and commercialization of targeted cancer therapies for non-small-cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and other solid tumors.

