ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRY) Shares Gap Up to $8.65

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.65, but opened at $9.32. ARS Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $8.98, with a volume of 267,755 shares traded.
SPRY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. William Blair raised ARS Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised ARS Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday.
In related news, CEO Richard E. Lowenthal sold 3,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.02, for a total transaction of $34,113.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,746,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,753,375.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Richard E. Lowenthal sold 3,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.02, for a total transaction of $34,113.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,746,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,753,375.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sarina Tanimoto sold 98,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.02, for a total value of $890,977.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,747,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,760,591.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,260 shares of company stock worth $931,398 over the last ninety days. 35.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Trust Co purchased a new position in ARS Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $16,050,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 463,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,107,000 after buying an additional 159,800 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.
ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for patients and parents affected by severe allergic reactions. It is developing neffy, a needle-free and low-dose intranasal epinephrine nasal spray for patients and their caregivers with type I allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis.
