Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) Price Target Cut to C$6.50 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$7.50 to C$6.50 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AX.UN. TD Securities increased their target price on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Laurentian lowered Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from C$9.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$7.50 to C$6.50 in a research note on Monday.

Get Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit Trading Up 0.5 %

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit Increases Dividend

AX.UN stock traded up C$0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$5.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,307. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.30, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$6.46. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit has a 1 year low of C$5.51 and a 1 year high of C$8.77. The firm has a market capitalization of C$626.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 1.10.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 15th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.34%. This is an increase from Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -17.80%.

About Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit

(Get Free Report)

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in office, retail and industrial properties. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and select markets in the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.