ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) PT Raised to C$49.00

ATCO (TSE:ACO.X – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$48.00 to C$49.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank cut ATCO from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$46.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on ATCO from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on ATCO from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$46.00.
ATCO Trading Down 0.3 %
ATCO Company Profile
ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing, modular facilities, construction and site support, workforce lodging, facility operations and maintenance, defense operations, and disaster and emergency management services.
