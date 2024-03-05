Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) Given New C$5.50 Price Target at Desjardins

Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Desjardins from C$5.25 to C$5.50 in a report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Athabasca Oil from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Athabasca Oil from C$4.75 to C$4.50 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Athabasca Oil from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Athabasca Oil from C$4.74 to C$5.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$5.54.

ATH stock traded up C$0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching C$5.09. 438,948 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,950,518. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.43 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4.12. Athabasca Oil has a 52-week low of C$2.54 and a 52-week high of C$5.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.35, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 7.14, a P/E/G ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.16.

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of light and thermal oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. The company operates through Thermal Oil and Light Oil segments. Its principal properties are in the Greater Placid and Greater Kaybob areas near the Town of Fox Creek in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer and Hangingstone projects located in the Athabasca region of northeastern Alberta.

