Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Price Target Increased to $230.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $180.00 to $230.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a sell rating on the software company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ADSK. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, January 26th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Autodesk from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Autodesk from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $265.00 to $316.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $272.44.

ADSK stock opened at $260.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $55.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.92, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.43. Autodesk has a 1-year low of $188.38 and a 1-year high of $279.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $250.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.46.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The software company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.14. Autodesk had a return on equity of 75.01% and a net margin of 16.48%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Autodesk will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 5,000 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $1,375,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,285,650. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Autodesk news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $1,375,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,285,650. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.74, for a total transaction of $145,607.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,766 shares in the company, valued at $10,262,910.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 38,157 shares of company stock valued at $9,282,629. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Syon Capital LLC bought a new position in Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth $276,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in Autodesk by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 45,416 shares of the software company’s stock worth $11,058,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 1,248 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, GLOBALT Investments LLC GA bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth $1,506,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

