Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by Kenfarb & CO.

Kenfarb & CO. cut its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing comprises approximately 2.9% of Kenfarb & CO.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Kenfarb & CO.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $3,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 11,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,839,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Elevatus Welath Management purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 99.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 21,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,190,000 after buying an additional 10,755 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 18.3% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,576,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $855,287,000 after purchasing an additional 553,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 35.3% during the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,357,000 after buying an additional 10,155 shares during the period. 79.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ADP. Wolfe Research raised Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Bank of America upgraded Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $217.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. UBS Group began coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $267.00 target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.17.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

ADP stock traded down $2.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $243.26. 1,467,640 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,721,064. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $201.46 and a 1-year high of $256.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $242.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $239.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.93 billion, a PE ratio of 28.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.78.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 95.22%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.19%.

Insider Transactions at Automatic Data Processing

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP David Kwon sold 863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $215,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,071,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP David Kwon sold 863 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $215,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,071,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Don Mcguire sold 11,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $2,776,585.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,876,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,600 shares of company stock worth $3,830,550 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

