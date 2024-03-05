Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) Price Target Raised to $22.00 at Craig Hallum

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Craig Hallum from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 38.10% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on AVDL. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group assumed coverage on Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Avadel Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.57.

Shares of AVDL traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.93. 642,189 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,416,452. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $8.00 and a 52 week high of $17.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 1.56.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $19.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.44) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Avadel Pharmaceuticals will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Thomas S. Mchugh purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.50 per share, with a total value of $29,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Avadel Pharmaceuticals news, Director Mark Anthony Mccamish sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total transaction of $1,089,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $973,873.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Thomas S. Mchugh acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.50 per share, for a total transaction of $29,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 658.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294 shares during the period. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 140.2% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 15.2% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.23% of the company’s stock.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its lead product candidate is LUMRYZ, a formulation of sodium oxybate, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness or cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc in January 2017.

