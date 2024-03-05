AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Shares Bought by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,168 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $5,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AVB. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 67.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 11,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 4,831 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 88,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,116,000 after buying an additional 12,670 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 15,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after buying an additional 4,116 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 55,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,502,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 3rd quarter worth $1,064,000. 88.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded AvalonBay Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $191.50 in a report on Monday, February 26th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $183.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.34.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Performance

Shares of AVB stock opened at $185.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $26.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.99. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.07 and a 12-month high of $198.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($1.03). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 33.56% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The firm had revenue of $704.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 10.86 EPS for the current year.

AvalonBay Communities Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 100.76%.

AvalonBay Communities Profile

(Free Report)

As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 299 apartment communities containing 90,669 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

Read More

