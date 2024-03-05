Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) Short Interest Update

Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,190,000 shares, an increase of 20.7% from the January 31st total of 985,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 490,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVNT. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Avient during the second quarter worth $32,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Avient by 7.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,229,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,414,000 after purchasing an additional 88,576 shares during the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Avient by 0.9% during the third quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,968,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,527,000 after purchasing an additional 18,411 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Avient by 1.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,816,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Avient by 18.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,185,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,501,000 after purchasing an additional 186,229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

Avient Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:AVNT traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $40.31. The stock had a trading volume of 78,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,095. Avient has a one year low of $27.73 and a one year high of $44.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.38 and its 200-day moving average is $36.54.

Avient Announces Dividend

Avient ( NYSE:AVNT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $719.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.87 million. Avient had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Avient will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a $0.257 dividend. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. Avient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 124.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Avient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th.

About Avient

Avient Corporation operates as a formulator of material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Color, Additives and Inks; and Specialty Engineered Materials. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

